BRIEF-Sherwin-Williams Q2 earnings per share $3.99

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
July 21 Sherwin-Williams Co :
* Q3 earnings per share view $4.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raising FY16 EPS guidance to $11.65 to $11.85 per share
* "Our balance sheet remains flexible and is positioned well for future acquisitions and other investments in our business"
* For Q3, anticipate our consolidated net sales will increase a low to mid single digit percentage compared to last year's Q3
* FY2016 earnings per share view $12.68, revenue view $11.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Williams company reports 2016 second quarter financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $3.99
* Q2 earnings per share view $4.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $3.22 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.28 billion
* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $4.10 to $4.30 including items
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $11.65 to $11.85 including items
* FY EPS outlook includes an approximately $.85 per share net charge for acquisition costs
* For full year 2016, expect consolidated net sales to increase by a low single digit percentage compared to full year 2015
* Q3 earnings per share view $4.41, revenue view $3.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021