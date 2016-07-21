BRIEF-Sherwin-Williams Q2 earnings per share $3.99

July 21 Sherwin-Williams Co :

* Q3 earnings per share view $4.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raising FY16 EPS guidance to $11.65 to $11.85 per share

* "Our balance sheet remains flexible and is positioned well for future acquisitions and other investments in our business"

* For Q3, anticipate our consolidated net sales will increase a low to mid single digit percentage compared to last year's Q3

* FY2016 earnings per share view $12.68, revenue view $11.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Williams company reports 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $3.99

* Q2 earnings per share view $4.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $3.22 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.28 billion

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $4.10 to $4.30 including items

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $11.65 to $11.85 including items

* FY EPS outlook includes an approximately $.85 per share net charge for acquisition costs

* For full year 2016, expect consolidated net sales to increase by a low single digit percentage compared to full year 2015

* Q3 earnings per share view $4.41, revenue view $3.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S