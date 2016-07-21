BRIEF-Photon Control provides corporate update

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
July 21 Photon Control Inc
* Photon control provides corporate update
* Previously disclosed on June 27, 2016 became aware of unauthorized transfer of $4.5 million to a related company controlled by Dueck
* Says engaged a forensic accounting firm to review and evaluate company's transactions with related third-party companies
* Says review is intended to ensure that company's control and disclosure practices were properly followed
* Says engaged an intellectual property auditor to review all of company's intellectual property ownership and agreements
* Says terminated its services agreement with DCD Management
* Says DCD management is controlled by David Dueck, a director of Photon Control
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash

* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021