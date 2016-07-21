BRIEF-Benchmark Electronics qtrly earnings per share $0.26

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
July 21 Benchmark Electronics Inc :
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.26
* Benchmark electronics reports second quarter results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.31
* Q2 revenue $579 million versus i/b/e/s view $582.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.33 to $0.38 excluding items
* Sees Q3 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.28 to $0.33
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $570 million to $600 million
* Qtrly new program bookings were $105 to $130 million
* Projects new program bookings for Q2 to result in annualized revenue of $105 to $130 million when fully launched in next 12-18 months
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $600.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: