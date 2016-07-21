版本:
BRIEF-Sandy Spring Bancorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.44

July 21 Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.44

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income for q2 of 2016 increased 8% compared to Q2 of 2015

* Sandy Spring Bancorp reports net income of $10.6 million for the second quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

