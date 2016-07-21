版本:
BRIEF-Pool Corp Q2 earnings per share $1.98

July 21 Pool Corp :

* Pool corporation reports record second quarter results and updates 2016 earnings guidance range

* Q2 earnings per share $1.98

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.30 to $3.45

* Q2 sales $918.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $904.8 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

