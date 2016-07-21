BRIEF-Altra Industrial Motion posts Q2 earnings of $0.36/share

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Altra Industrial Motion Corp:
* Company posts second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.42
* Q2 earnings per share $0.36
* Second-Quarter 2016 net sales were $182.7 million, compared with $196.6 million in q2 of 2015
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy2016 sales $700 million to $720 million
* Altra Industrial Motion Corp says expects its tax rate for full year to be approximately 29% to 31%
* Sees 2016 diluted EPS in range of $1.20 to $1.30
* Fy2016 revenue view $711.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continues to expect capex in range of $20 to $24 million and depreciation and amortization in range of $30 to $32 million for 2016
* Sees 2016 non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance in range of $1.40 to $1.50
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution