BRIEF-Altra Industrial Motion posts Q2 earnings of $0.36/share

July 21 Altra Industrial Motion Corp:

* Company posts second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.42

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Second-Quarter 2016 net sales were $182.7 million, compared with $196.6 million in q2 of 2015

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy2016 sales $700 million to $720 million

* Altra Industrial Motion Corp says expects its tax rate for full year to be approximately 29% to 31%

* Sees 2016 diluted EPS in range of $1.20 to $1.30

* Fy2016 revenue view $711.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continues to expect capex in range of $20 to $24 million and depreciation and amortization in range of $30 to $32 million for 2016

* Sees 2016 non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance in range of $1.40 to $1.50

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)