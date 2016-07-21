版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 20:01 BJT

BRIEF-Coty Inc names Camillo Pane CEO

July 21 Coty Inc

* Names Camillo Pane as CEO

* Bart Becht to remain chairman and help oversee integration of two companies

* Coty Inc says Camillo Pane's successor as Coty's executive vice president category development will be announced in due course

* Bart Becht to remain chairman and help oversee integration of two companies

* Says Camillo Pane currently holds position of executive vice president of Coty's category development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐