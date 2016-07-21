版本:
BRIEF-Lawson posts Q2 earnings of $0.02/share

July 21 Lawson Products Inc:

* Lawson products reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 sales $69.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $71.1 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $278.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect rep growth to moderate in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

