BRIEF-ManpowerGroup reports Q2 earnings per share $1.60

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
July 21 Manpowergroup Inc
* ManpowerGroup reports 2nd quarter and first half 2016 results
* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $1.66 to $1.74
* Q2 earnings per share $1.60
* Q2 revenue $5.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.06 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 eps outlook includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of 3 cents
Financial results in quarter impacted by stronger U.S. dollar relative to several foreign currencies compared to prior year period
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash

Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021