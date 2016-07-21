BRIEF-ManpowerGroup reports Q2 earnings per share $1.60

July 21 Manpowergroup Inc

* ManpowerGroup reports 2nd quarter and first half 2016 results

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $1.66 to $1.74

* Q2 earnings per share $1.60

* Q2 revenue $5.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.06 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 eps outlook includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of 3 cents

* Financial results in quarter impacted by stronger U.S. dollar relative to several foreign currencies compared to prior year period