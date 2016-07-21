BRIEF-Privatebancorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Privatebancorp Inc
* Privatebancorp inc says net interest income grew to $142.0 million in q2 2016, increasing 14 percent
* Privatebancorp reports second quarter 2016 earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest margin was 3.28 percent, compared to 3.17 percent for q2 2015
* Assets under management and administration were $10.7 billion as of june 30, 2016, compared to $7.5 billion a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution