2016年 7月 21日

BRIEF-Sabina Gold & Silver provides update on permitting for Back River Gold Project

July 21 Sabina Gold And Silver Corp

* Sabina Gold & Silver provides update on permitting for the Back River gold project, Nunavut, Canada

* Has approximately $44 million in its treasury, and is currently amending budget and plans for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

