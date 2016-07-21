版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 20:09 BJT

BRIEF-Cass Information Q2 earnings per share $0.52

July 21 Cass Information Systems Inc :

* Q2 earnings up 8 pct

* Q2 earnings per share $0.52

* Qtrly revenues $31.0 million versus $30.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐