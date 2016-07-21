版本:
BRIEF-Rocket Fuel names Rick Song as chief revenue officer

July 21 Rocket Fuel Inc

* Rocket fuel names advertising and digital media veteran Rick Song as chief revenue officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

