BRIEF-MasterCard to buy Vocalink

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
July 21 MasterCard Inc :
* MasterCard announces acquisition of Vocalink
* MasterCard expects transaction to be dilutive for up to 24 months after deal closes.
* Vocalink's existing shareholders have potential for an earn-out of up to an additional £169 million
* Mastercard inc says upon closing of transaction, Yates will join MasterCard management committee
* If deal closes in early 2017, company currently estimates transaction would be 5 cents dilutive to each of 2017 and 2018 earnings per share.
* Mastercard inc says deal valued at about £700 million
* To acquire 92.4 percent of Vocalink holdings limited
Under agreement, a majority of Vocalink's shareholders will retain 7.6 percent ownership for at least three years
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021