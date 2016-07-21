BRIEF-MasterCard to buy Vocalink

July 21 MasterCard Inc :

* MasterCard announces acquisition of Vocalink

* MasterCard expects transaction to be dilutive for up to 24 months after deal closes.

* Vocalink's existing shareholders have potential for an earn-out of up to an additional £169 million

* Mastercard inc says upon closing of transaction, Yates will join MasterCard management committee

* If deal closes in early 2017, company currently estimates transaction would be 5 cents dilutive to each of 2017 and 2018 earnings per share.

* Mastercard announces acquisition of Vocalink

* Mastercard inc says deal valued at about £700 million

* Mastercard inc says upon closing of transaction, Yates will join MasterCard management committee

* To acquire 92.4 percent of Vocalink holdings limited

* Under agreement, a majority of Vocalink's shareholders will retain 7.6 percent ownership for at least three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)