版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 20:26 BJT

BRIEF-Luxor Industrial says 2016 first half sales exceeded $10.8 mln

July 21 Luxor Industrial Corp

* Luxor's first half of 2016 sales exceed $10.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐