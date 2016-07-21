BRIEF-Marriott Vacations posts adjusted profit of $1.08/share

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide reports second quarter financial results
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $4.57 to $4.92
* Q2 revenue view $436.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.08
* Q2 earnings per share $1.26
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 adjusted fully diluted EPS $4.43 to $4.78
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $429.9 million versus $422.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution