BRIEF-Marriott Vacations posts adjusted profit of $1.08/share

July 21 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide reports second quarter financial results

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $4.57 to $4.92

* Q2 revenue view $436.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.08

* Q2 earnings per share $1.26

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 adjusted fully diluted EPS $4.43 to $4.78

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $429.9 million versus $422.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

