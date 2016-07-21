BRIEF-Heritage Financial posts Q2 earnings of $0.30 per share

July 21 Heritage Financial Corp

* Net interest margin for quarter ended June 30, 2016 decreased 19 basis points to 4.00% from 4.19% for same period in 2015

* Heritage financial announces second quarter 2016 results and declares regular cash dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Heritage financial qtrly net interest income increased $615,000, or 1.9%, to $33.1 million compared to $32.5 million