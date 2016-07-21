版本:
BRIEF-Bankers Petroleum says Geo-Jade to buy all common shares of company

July 21 Bankers Petroleum

* Arrangement agreement has been amended to extend deadline to receive People's Republic Of China approvals from June 30 to July 31

* Bankers Petroleum provides corporate transaction update

* Geo-Jade will acquire all common shares of bankers through its affiliates at a cash price of C$2.20/bankers share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

