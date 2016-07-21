BRIEF-Bankers Petroleum says Geo-Jade to buy all common shares of company

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Bankers Petroleum
* Arrangement agreement has been amended to extend deadline to receive People's Republic Of China approvals from June 30 to July 31
* Bankers Petroleum provides corporate transaction update
* Geo-Jade will acquire all common shares of bankers through its affiliates at a cash price of C$2.20/bankers share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution