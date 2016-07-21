BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes Care, TypeZero Technologies announce license agreement

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc :
* Says financial details of agreement have not been disclosed
* Terms of license agreement include a worldwide, non-exclusive license for use of Typezero's AP technology in future tandem products
* Tandem Diabetes Care and Typezero Technologies announce license agreement to accelerate development and commercialization of closed-loop artificial pancreas system
* Agreement also provides tandem access to Typezero's future AP innovations over next five years
* Anticipate research version of tandem's T:SLIM insulin pump will be used alongside Typezero's AP Technology in IDCL trial
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution