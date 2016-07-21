BRIEF-F.N.B. Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.19 including items

July 21 F.N.B. Corp :

* F.N.B. Corp qtrly net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis totaled $157.2 million, increasing $14.3 million or 10.0%

* F.N.B. Corp says for Q2, tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio* was 6.68% at June 30, 2016, compared to 6.93% at march 31, 2016

* F.N.B. Corp Says Qtrly Net Charge-Offs totaled $10.1 million, or 0.28% annualized of total average loans, compared to $6.0 million, or 0.18% annualized

* F.N.B. Corporation reports second quarter 2016 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19 including items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* F.N.B. Corp says tangible book value per common share* increased $0.04 to $6.40 at June 30, 2016