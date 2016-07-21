BRIEF-PPG Industries sells flat glass operations to Vitro

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 PPG Industries Inc:
* PPG reaches agreement with Vitro for sale of flat glass operations
* Says PPG will receive approximately $750 million in gross cash proceeds
* PPG Industries Inc says PPG will divest its entire flat glass manufacturing and glass coatings operations
* Under terms, PPG will divest its entire flat glass manufacturing and glass coatings operations, including production sites
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution