BRIEF-PPG Industries sells flat glass operations to Vitro

July 21 PPG Industries Inc:

* PPG reaches agreement with Vitro for sale of flat glass operations

* PPG will receive approximately $750 million in gross cash proceeds

* Under terms, PPG will divest its entire flat glass manufacturing and glass coatings operations, including production sites