BRIEF-F.N.B. to buy Yadkin Financial for $1.4 bln

July 21 F.N.B. Corporation:

* F.N.B. Corporation to acquire Yadkin Financial Corporation, creating premier Mid-Atlantic and southeast regional bank

* Deal for $1.4 billion

* All-Stock transaction valued at approximately $27.35 per share

* Shareholders of Yadkin will be entitled to receive 2.16 shares of FNB common stock for each common share of Yadkin

* Exchange ratio is fixed and transaction is expected to qualify as a tax-free exchange for shareholders of Yadkin.

* FNB and Yadkin expect to complete transaction and integration in q1 of 2017

* Following merger of parent holding companies, Yadkin bank will merge with and into FNB's subsidiary, First National Bank of Pennsylvania

* Yadkin shareholders will own approximately 35 percent of FNB post-transaction

* RBC Capital Markets LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to FNB

* Merger agreement, has been approved by board of directors of each company

* Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP acted as exclusive financial advisor to Yadkin