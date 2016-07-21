BRIEF-F.N.B. to buy Yadkin Financial for $1.4 bln

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 F.N.B. Corporation:
* F.N.B. Corporation to acquire Yadkin Financial Corporation, creating premier Mid-Atlantic and southeast regional bank
* Deal for $1.4 billion
* All-Stock transaction valued at approximately $27.35 per share
* Shareholders of Yadkin will be entitled to receive 2.16 shares of FNB common stock for each common share of Yadkin
* Exchange ratio is fixed and transaction is expected to qualify as a tax-free exchange for shareholders of Yadkin.
* FNB and Yadkin expect to complete transaction and integration in q1 of 2017
* Following merger of parent holding companies, Yadkin bank will merge with and into FNB's subsidiary, First National Bank of Pennsylvania
* Yadkin shareholders will own approximately 35 percent of FNB post-transaction
* RBC Capital Markets LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to FNB
* Merger agreement, has been approved by board of directors of each company
Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP acted as exclusive financial advisor to Yadkin
Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution