版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 20:57 BJT

BRIEF-Syntel Q2 earnings per share $0.70

July 21 Syntel Inc :

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.69, revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Syntel reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.70

* Q2 revenue $246 million versus I/B/E/S view $249.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.55 to $2.70

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $980 million to $1.01 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐