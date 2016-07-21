BRIEF-Syntel Q2 earnings per share $0.70

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Syntel Inc :
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.69, revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Syntel reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.70
* Q2 revenue $246 million versus I/B/E/S view $249.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.55 to $2.70
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $980 million to $1.01 billion
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution