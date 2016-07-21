版本:
BRIEF-Urstadt Biddle prices offering at $23.70 per share

July 21 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc

* Pricing of its underwritten offering of 2.75 million shares at a price to public of $23.70 per share

* Says intends to use net proceeds to repay in full outstanding borrowings under company's existing credit facility

* Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc announces pricing of class a common stock offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

