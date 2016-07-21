版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 21:24 BJT

BRIEF-Biostage says cellspan implants being advanced, tested in preclinical studies

July 21 Biostage :

* Biostage appoints Harout Dersimonian, PH.D. as chief scientific officer to oversee cell biology, materials science and other research underlying its organ implant development

* Cellspan implants being advanced and tested in preclinical studies; expects filing IND with U.S. FDA in late 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐