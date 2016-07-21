版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 21:24 BJT

BRIEF-Quaint Oak Bancorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.21

July 21 Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc

* Announces second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

