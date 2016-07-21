版本:
BRIEF-Metlife says Thomas Metzler to join investment management unit as managing director

July 21 Metlife Inc

* Thomas Metzler joins Metlife Investment Management as managing director in the institutional client group

* Metzler will be focusing primarily on pension plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

