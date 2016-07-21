BRIEF-Blue Hills Bancorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.05

July 21 Blue Hills Bancorp Inc

* Says net interest margin declined to 2.56% in q2 of 2016 from 2.61% in Q1 of 2016

* Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. Reports second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says net interest and dividend income was $13.3 million in Q2 of 2016, up $115 thousand, or 1%, from $13.2 million in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)