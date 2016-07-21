BRIEF-Ultratech Q2 non-gaap earnings $0.23 per share

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Ultratech Inc
* Ultratech announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.23
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.10
* Q2 sales $48.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $48.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Remain well-positioned to take advantage of current up-cycle in industry and anticipate strong growth in second half of 2016
Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution