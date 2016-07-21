BRIEF-NVR Q2 earnings per share $22.01

July 21 NVR Inc :

* NVR Inc. Announces second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $22.01

* Q2 revenue $1.388 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.39 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $26.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly new orders in q2 of 2016 increased 14% to 4,324 units, when compared to 3,796 units in Q2 of 2015

* Qtrly average sales price of new orders was $383,900, a 1% increase when compared with average sales price of new orders in Q2 of 2015

* Homebuilding revenues for three months ended june 30, 2016 totaled $1.36 billion, 12% higher than year earlier period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)