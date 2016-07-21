BRIEF-Adamis Pharma provides update on license pact with Allergan

July 21 Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp

* Decision follows Adamis' receipt from FDA of a complete response letter in june

* Adamis Pharmaceuticals provides update on license agreement with Allergan Plc

Received notice from Allergan that Watson decided to terminate license deal for epinephrine pre-filled syringe product candidate