版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-BNC Bancorp offering of 2.5 mln shares priced at $22 per share

July 21 BNC Bancorp :

* Says public offering of 2.50 million common shares priced at $22.00 per share

* BNC Bancorp announces pricing of common stock offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐