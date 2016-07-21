版本:
2016年 7月 21日

BRIEF-PPG says executive chairman Bunch to retire

July 21 PPG Industries Inc :

* President and chief executive officer Michael McGarry will become chairman and CEO effective same day

* Bunch to retire as PPG executive chairman, CEO McGarry elected to succeed

* Charles Bunch to retire Sept. 1 as executive chairman of PPG board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

