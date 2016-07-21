BRIEF-American River Bankshares posts Q2 earnings $0.19/share

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 American River Bankshares:
* American River Bankshares earnings per share increased by 30% in 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.19
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Q2 2016 net interest margin was 3.64%, compared to 3.69% for Q2 of 2015
* Says net interest income was $5.0 million in Q2 2016, unchanged from Q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution