BRIEF-American River Bankshares posts Q2 earnings $0.19/share

July 21 American River Bankshares:

* American River Bankshares earnings per share increased by 30% in 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q2 2016 net interest margin was 3.64%, compared to 3.69% for Q2 of 2015

* Says net interest income was $5.0 million in Q2 2016, unchanged from Q2 of 2015