2016年 7月 21日

BRIEF-Magellan Midstream increases quarterly cash distribution to 82 cents

July 21 Magellan Midstream Partners LP

* Magellan Midstream increases quarterly cash distribution to 82 cents

* Says second-quarter 2016 distribution is 11% higher than second-quarter 2015 distribution of 74 cents per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

