BRIEF-Humana increases FY 2016 earnings guidance

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Humana Inc :
* Humana increases earnings guidance
* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share about $2.28
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share at least $9.25
* says updated guidance for FY16 adjusted eps of at least $9.25 compares to its previous guidance for FY16 adjusted eps of at least $8.85
* Higher guidance due to better-than-expected performance YTD for individual medicare advantage and healthcare services businesses
* "Individual business remains very challenging"
* Experiencing better-than-expected performance across several of its businesses resulting in an increase in its FY16 earnings guidance for these businesses
* sees Q2 gaap earnings per share $2.03
* Due to pending transaction with Aetna, company is not planning to host a conference call in conjunction with Q2 earnings release
* Says expects 2017 premiums associated with ACA-compliant offerings in range of $750 million to $1 billion
* Notified relevant departments of insurance of intent to discontinue certain on-exchange individual products across various geographies for 2017
* Guidance for FY16 adjusted to reflect lower projected tax rate, raising co's eps guidance by approximately $0.12 per diluted common share
* Together with Aetna, company intends to "vigorously defend" Aetna transaction in response to DOJ lawsuit
* 2017 individual offerings geographic presence to now cover no more than 156 counties across 11 states versus 1,351 counties across 19 states in 2016
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution