BRIEF-CNB Financial Q2 share $0.28

July 21 CNB Financial Corp

* CNB Financial Corporation reports second quarter earnings for 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.28

* Qtrly net interest income $19.4 million versus $18.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

