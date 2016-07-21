版本:
BRIEF-Rave Restaurant says Clinton Coleman appointed as interim CEO

July 21 Rave Restaurant Group Inc:

* Rave Restaurant Group Inc announces CEO transition

* Clinton Coleman, a current member of company's board of directors, has been appointed interim chief executive officer

* Board has retained executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to conduct a search for a permanent CEO

* Coleman is succeeding Randy Gier through a mutual agreement between all parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

