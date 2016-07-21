BRIEF-Rave Restaurant says Clinton Coleman appointed as interim CEO

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Rave Restaurant Group Inc:
* Rave Restaurant Group Inc announces CEO transition
* Clinton Coleman, a current member of company's board of directors, has been appointed interim chief executive officer
* Board has retained executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to conduct a search for a permanent CEO
* Coleman is succeeding Randy Gier through a mutual agreement between all parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution