BRIEF-Westamerica Bancorporation reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.57

July 21 Westamerica Bancorp :

* Westamerica Bancorporation reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $36.5 million for Q2 compared to $36.4 million for the prior quarter