BRIEF-Westamerica Bancorporation reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.57

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Westamerica Bancorp :
* Westamerica Bancorporation reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.57
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $36.5 million for Q2 compared to $36.4 million for the prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution