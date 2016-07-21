BRIEF-1st Source posts Q2 earnings per share $0.56

July 21 1st Source Corp :

* 1St source corporation announces second quarter earnings, cash dividend declared

* Sets July cash dividend of $0.18 per share

* Q2 2016 tax-equivalent net interest income of $42.75 million increased $0.68 million, or 1.62 pct from quarter a year ago

* Q2 earnings per share $0.56

* Qtrly net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis increased $0.68 million or 1.62 pct from Q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: