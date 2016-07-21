BRIEF-1st Source posts Q2 earnings per share $0.56

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 1st Source Corp :
* 1St source corporation announces second quarter earnings, cash dividend declared
* Sets July cash dividend of $0.18 per share
* Q2 2016 tax-equivalent net interest income of $42.75 million increased $0.68 million, or 1.62 pct from quarter a year ago
* Q2 earnings per share $0.56
* Qtrly net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis increased $0.68 million or 1.62 pct from Q2 of 2015
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution