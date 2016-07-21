版本:
BRIEF-Citizens First Corporation Q2 share $0.42

July 21 Citizens First Corp

* Citizens First Corporation announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.42

* Qtrly net interest income $3.9 million versus $3.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

