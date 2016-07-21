版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 01:58 BJT

BRIEF-Jaguar Resources appoints Randy Boyd as new CFO

July 21 Jaguar Resources Inc:

* Jaguar announces a new CFO and debt for shares

* Announces Randy Boyd as new CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

