BRIEF-Riocan announces firm agreement to acquire CPPIB'S interest in four properties

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust
* Riocan announces firm agreement to acquire cppib's interest in four properties and provides an update on recent acquisition activities
* As a result of purchase, riocan will own 100% of four assets
* Transaction will be funded through internal resources including lines of credit
* Riocan real estate investment trust says riocan will not assume any additional mortgage debt from seller in connection with acquisition
* Riocan real estate investment trust says riocan will purchase CPPIB'S 50% interest at an aggregate purchase price of $352 million
Acquisition is immediately accretive, expected to generate additional annualized net operating income of about $18 million
Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution