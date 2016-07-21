BRIEF-Riocan announces firm agreement to acquire CPPIB'S interest in four properties

July 21 Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust

* Riocan announces firm agreement to acquire cppib's interest in four properties and provides an update on recent acquisition activities

* As a result of purchase, riocan will own 100% of four assets

* Riocan real estate investment trust says riocan will purchase CPPIB'S 50% interest at an aggregate purchase price of $352 million

* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust says will not assume any additional mortgage debt from seller in connection with acquisition

* Acquisition is immediately accretive, expected to generate additional annualized net operating income of about $18 million