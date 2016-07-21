版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 04:24 BJT

BRIEF-Bombardier Commercial Aircraft - STAECO will now provide maintenance services for Q400 turboprops

July 21 Bombardier Inc

* STAECO designated authorized service provider for base, other maintenance on all Bombardier CRJ Series and Q400 aircraft

* Bombardier renews Authorized Service Facility agreement with STAECO to enhance support to aircraft operators in the Asia Pacific region

* STAECO will now also provide maintenance services for Q400 turboprops

* Renewed Authorized Service Facility (ASF) agreement with Taikoo Aircraft Engineering Co for an additional 3-year term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐