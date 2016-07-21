BRIEF-TrustCo Bank Corp NY Q2 earnings per share $0.109

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 TrustCo Bank Corp NY
* Net interest margin for Q2 of 2016 was 3.09% compared to 3.13% in Q1 of 2016
* TrustCo announces second quarter 2016 earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.109
* Says Q2 return on average assets (roa) of 0.88% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution