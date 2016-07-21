BRIEF-TrustCo Bank Corp NY Q2 earnings per share $0.109

July 21 TrustCo Bank Corp NY

* Net interest margin for Q2 of 2016 was 3.09% compared to 3.13% in Q1 of 2016

* TrustCo announces second quarter 2016 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.109

* Says Q2 return on average assets (roa) of 0.88%