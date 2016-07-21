BRIEF-TESSCO Technologies Q1 revenue $128.9 million

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 TESSCO Technologies Inc
* TESSCO Technologies reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Says expects both revenue and earnings to increase sequentially for Q2 of fiscal 2017 compared with q1 of fiscal 2017
* Says not providing earnings guidance at this time for fiscal 2017 due to uncertainty that persists, primarily in carrier market
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $114.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue $128.9 million versus $134.7 million
* Reaffirms quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution