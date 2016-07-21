BRIEF-Stryker sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.33 to $1.38

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Stryker Corp
* Orthopaedics net sales of $1.1 billion increased 4.6 pct in quarter
* Says "If foreign currency exchange rates hold near current levels, we expect a neutral impact on net sales in third quarter"
* Says if foreign currency exchange rates hold near current levels, expect a negative impact of approximately 1.0 pct in full year
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Stryker reports second quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.33 to $1.38
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.39
* Q2 earnings per share $1.00
* Q2 sales $2.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.79 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Now expect 2016 organic sales growth to be in range of 6.0 pct - 6.5 pct
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.70 to $5.80
* For Q3 expect adjusted net earnings per diluted share to be in range of $1.33 - $1.38.
* Expect a negative impact on adjusted net earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.03 in Q3 and $0.10 - $0.12 in full year
* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution