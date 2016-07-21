版本:
BRIEF-People's United Financial Q2 earnings per share $0.23

July 21 People's United Financial Inc :

* Q2 net interest margin decreased four basis points from 1Q to 2.79%

* People's United Financial reports second quarter net income of $68.5 million, or $0.23 per share

* Q2 earnings per share $0.23

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income totaled $240.0 million in Q2 compared to $240.1 million in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

