BRIEF-Merchants Bancshares Q2 earnings per share $0.63

* Merchants Bancshares Inc reports second quarter EPS of $0.63; declares dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.63

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Qtrly net interest income on a fully-taxable basis was $14.4 million VA to $14.3 million for quarter ending March 31, 2016