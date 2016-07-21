版本:
BRIEF-Merchants Bancshares Q2 earnings per share $0.63

July 21 Merchants Bancshares Inc :

* Merchants Bancshares Inc reports second quarter EPS of $0.63; declares dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.63

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income on a fully-taxable basis was $14.4 million VA to $14.3 million for quarter ending March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

