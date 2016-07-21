版本:
BRIEF-Neenah elects William Cook as new director

July 21 Neenah Paper Inc :

* Neenah elects William M. Cook as new director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

